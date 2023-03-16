Features

Housing boom fades fast

The post-Covid housing rebound lasted longer than expected, but rate hikes, rising living costs and load-shedding are finally taking their toll

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 05:00 Joan Muller

If you’re looking to make money on residential bricks and mortar over the next few years, don’t hold your breath.

Latest forecasts from banks and other industry players point to a bleak outlook for the housing market, with price growth expected to slow to its lowest level in 15 years.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.