EDITORIAL: South Africans, buckling, deserve survival kudos

Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
SPONSORED | Local travel company has reimagined the guest experience to offer memorable holidays that delight travellers and uplift local communities
In 2006, Time magazine made YOU the person of the year. It wasn’t, as you might think, a vote for the South African entertainment magazine, but rather a mirror-paged cover that paid homage to the millions of people who “controlled the information age”.
Derided as a cop-out and a marketing gimmick, it nonetheless made the point that the burgeoning powers of YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia and MySpace — the social media pioneers — were all about the internet’s most important component: its users.
And so, while the FM has made President Cyril Ramaphosa 2022’s newsmaker, this year has really been about the South Africans who have kept it together during an interminable 12 months of vicious politics, economic uncertainty, appalling power cuts, rampant crime and the dysfunction plaguing everyday existence.
Those who watched the ANC’s 55th elective conference, and the obsession with trading positions rather than discussing actual policy, wouldn’t have got much of a sense that party leaders cared about these realities.
Which isn’t to say other parties have behaved much better.
There is the EFF’s endless parliamentary distractions; ActionSA’s vile anti-immigration rhetoric; and the DA’s lack of basic EQ on full display on social media. Few of South Africa’s office-holders seem to be focused on actually doing what their job entails: serving those who pay their salaries.
And yet, it’s the working- and middle-class taxpayers who are routinely ignored by state functionaries. And it’s the mushrooming indigent class, queuing for welfare grants, who remain at the mercy of populist politicians who have done little to open up avenues for a better economic life.
Those who can afford it have abandoned public health care and state education. Yet they keep paying the government, despite its absence
Business owners have lost hours inching along miles of roads where traffic lights are dark, ignored by road traffic management authorities who, due to their delinquency, have no legitimate claim to a salary. Yet these entrepreneurs pay staff despite factories being without power for hours. They wait while officials — whose salaries they pay — fail to answer phones, reply to queries, or do their jobs.
Those who can afford it have abandoned public health care and state education. Rather than rely on an inept police force, they shell out for private security and have bought inverters or generators to do Eskom’s job. Yet they keep paying the government, despite its absence.
Workers, and the poor, have it worse. They have no option but to rely on the state for health care and education, and risk their lives taking bashed-up taxis to work since buses are few. Trains, thanks to the shambolic management of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa under the equally shambolic Fikile Mbalula, are absent.
Their take-home pay is dwarfed by the wages of the political elite. The average nominal South African salary (after deductions), according to the latest BankservAfrica economic index, was R15,489 in October. Yet ministers draw a monthly salary of R206,000 and their deputies make R170,000 — and they get taxpayer-funded generators at home, so they can avoid the indignity of load-shedding.
Meanwhile, the country’s GDP per capita has gone backwards over the past 10 years — from $8,810 in 2011 to $6,994 by the end of 2021. This, right here, is evidence of a lost decade.
Our wish for 2023 is that a newly re-elected Ramaphosa finally pays real attention to the economic tragedy taking place on the ground, including among those who pay to keep the country running.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: South Africans, buckling, deserve survival kudos
While the country’s leaders fiddled and fought, taxpayers navigated load-shedding and state dysfunction
In 2006, Time magazine made YOU the person of the year. It wasn’t, as you might think, a vote for the South African entertainment magazine, but rather a mirror-paged cover that paid homage to the millions of people who “controlled the information age”.
Derided as a cop-out and a marketing gimmick, it nonetheless made the point that the burgeoning powers of YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia and MySpace — the social media pioneers — were all about the internet’s most important component: its users.
And so, while the FM has made President Cyril Ramaphosa 2022’s newsmaker, this year has really been about the South Africans who have kept it together during an interminable 12 months of vicious politics, economic uncertainty, appalling power cuts, rampant crime and the dysfunction plaguing everyday existence.
Those who watched the ANC’s 55th elective conference, and the obsession with trading positions rather than discussing actual policy, wouldn’t have got much of a sense that party leaders cared about these realities.
Which isn’t to say other parties have behaved much better.
There is the EFF’s endless parliamentary distractions; ActionSA’s vile anti-immigration rhetoric; and the DA’s lack of basic EQ on full display on social media. Few of South Africa’s office-holders seem to be focused on actually doing what their job entails: serving those who pay their salaries.
And yet, it’s the working- and middle-class taxpayers who are routinely ignored by state functionaries. And it’s the mushrooming indigent class, queuing for welfare grants, who remain at the mercy of populist politicians who have done little to open up avenues for a better economic life.
Business owners have lost hours inching along miles of roads where traffic lights are dark, ignored by road traffic management authorities who, due to their delinquency, have no legitimate claim to a salary. Yet these entrepreneurs pay staff despite factories being without power for hours. They wait while officials — whose salaries they pay — fail to answer phones, reply to queries, or do their jobs.
Those who can afford it have abandoned public health care and state education. Rather than rely on an inept police force, they shell out for private security and have bought inverters or generators to do Eskom’s job. Yet they keep paying the government, despite its absence.
Workers, and the poor, have it worse. They have no option but to rely on the state for health care and education, and risk their lives taking bashed-up taxis to work since buses are few. Trains, thanks to the shambolic management of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa under the equally shambolic Fikile Mbalula, are absent.
Their take-home pay is dwarfed by the wages of the political elite. The average nominal South African salary (after deductions), according to the latest BankservAfrica economic index, was R15,489 in October. Yet ministers draw a monthly salary of R206,000 and their deputies make R170,000 — and they get taxpayer-funded generators at home, so they can avoid the indignity of load-shedding.
Meanwhile, the country’s GDP per capita has gone backwards over the past 10 years — from $8,810 in 2011 to $6,994 by the end of 2021. This, right here, is evidence of a lost decade.
Our wish for 2023 is that a newly re-elected Ramaphosa finally pays real attention to the economic tragedy taking place on the ground, including among those who pay to keep the country running.
Eskom reduces load-shedding to stage 5
State capture and mismanagement responsible for Eskom crisis, says Ramaphosa
NICOLE FRITZ: How we were left to turn in the wind
DENNIS WEBSTER: Shortcomings of SA’s commuter railways worsen by the day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.