CHRIS ROPER: Never mind the truth, Mashaba

Mashaba’s general response included: "It is ridiculous for us to be debating about numbers instead of the rule of law. I am not prepared to listen to anyone trying to divert our attention from the lived experiences of our poor people of my country."

And there you have it. In the world of populist politicians like Mashaba, whose only concern is getting votes, facts are an inconvenience. They get in the way of what he wants to believe and, more importantly, what he wants the struggling, suffering people that he’s taking advantage of to believe.

As filmmaker Richard Poplak put it: "Herman Mashaba is lying about the number of ‘undocumented foreigners’ in SA. That means he is lying about the nature of the problem, likely for two reasons: 1) Political gain; 2) He’s a genuine anti-black xenophobe. The man is dangerous. Be afraid."

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme was even blunter. "One day you will have blood on your hands," she wrote.

Mashaba, like many people desperate to see the story they’ve concocted become accepted truth, sees only the facts he wants to see. Perhaps he genuinely is a xenophobe, and therefore when he sees a lone source falsely and absurdly claiming there are "15-million undocumented foreigners in SA", he doesn’t stop to wonder if someone maybe would have noticed if one in four people in the country were here illegally. He just sees what he wants to see.

There was another example of this myopia last week, but a funny one — as opposed to one that could result in people being attacked by vigilantes.

One of SA’s bedraggled flock of contrarian broflakes, who has spent the past few months trying to convince his followers that the guvvermint is trying to take away all their libertehs, added "They’re stealing our air!" to the list, and tweeted from a plane he was catching.

"The airport has become absolute propaganda. Apparently, we’re in a war zone."

He then took a photo of the overhead lights in the plane, which are protected by a sheet of perspex, with the caption: "All the fans inside the plane are closed too. So now you can die from heatstroke."

There are literally switches with light icons next to the lights, so it’s hard to understand how anyone could make such a basic mistake.

As you’d expect, people responded with the sort of mirth you associate with a video of one of those anti-mask Trump idiots screaming about the American constitution in a Walmart.

What should we do tonight, Brain? The same thing we do every night, Pinky. Try to switch on the lights.

At least the broflake fanboy had the courtesy to admit to his error, though quite why he felt it necessary to do this via a fact-check on another flight, as opposed to just looking at his own photo, I leave to you to decide.

But Mashaba? His response to having his "facts" challenged was to become threatening, and to respond to Brodie by calling her citizenship into question.

"Why are some people so determined to get South Africans not to ask for our laws to be respected? This is very worrying. If you are a South African, are you happy to have one undocumented person in this country?"

It’s a classic move — one you can imagine being re-enacted violently in the street. Imply that someone is a foreigner, and then suggest that the test of South Africanness is whether they agree with Mashaba or not.

When a politician blatantly and unashamedly tells you that facts don’t matter — only what he wants you to believe does — you know we’re leaving the sanctuary of the democrat and entering the territory of the demagogue.