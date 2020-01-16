ANALYSIS: Malema a menace to society

There’s an argument to be made that EFF leader Julius Malema is a worse threat to our democracy than the DA’s Helen Zille. At least Zille is only threatening to destroy the DA, pretty much the only opposition party that could provide an alternative to the unbridled corruption and self-serving incompetence that is much of the ANC governing apparatus. And it’s possible that, before she turns the DA from dunce cap into a cheap megaphone for the reactionary remoras she has chosen to swim with, someone will save the party’s credibility.

But Malema actually advocates hatred and violence against people.

If you’re a regular reader of my weekly analysis, you’ll recognise that the first line of this column is identical to last week’s, save for the transposition of the names Zille and Malema. And that’s because we have such a rich surfeit of candidates for the "Threat to Democracy" title.

In truth, I could start next week’s column by saying: "There’s an argument to be made that David Mabuza/Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a worse threat to our democracy than X."

We are beset on all sides by politicians and civil servants whose desire for self-preservation — of person, party faction or pay cheque — far outstrips their commitment to the larger democratic project.

But what happens when our democracy is broken? And by broken, I mean when all the checks and balances have been captured or compromised, and when our political parties are all campaigning on tickets that are less about fixing the economy and more about fighting the enemy.

We can already see how the main parties are setting up the enemies they’re going to be deriving hate-driven votes from.

With the EFF, in the person of Malema, it’s pretty easy to identify. Take his speech to the recent EFF rally in Mamusa municipality. (I’m going by the EFF’s own official transcript on Twitter.)

First comes the demonisation of the other on the basis of race, and the definition of the "us" in that "us vs them" equation beloved of all populist politicians.

"As black people, we kill Nigerians, accusing them of selling drugs, and we kill Zimbabweans, accusing them of stealing our jobs. Yet, the white man committed a genocide against us, took land, raped our mothers … killed our child in Coligny for picking up a sunflower, they kill our people, saying that [they mistook] them for baboons. You’re even afraid to collapse the statues of white people. Why? Because you hate yourself."

It reads as if Malema is suggesting that, now that you’ve practised on Nigerians and Zimbabweans, it’s time to take on the whites.