SA's big-build plan: just hot air? The jury is still out about whether the government's big infrastructure drive has what it takes to deliver the growth and bring about the confidence boost the economy so desperately needs

Central to SA’s recovery from a deep, Covid-linked recession is whether the government will be able to deliver on a big, joint infrastructure push with the private sector. The government is adamant its infrastructure plan is making real strides; the private sector, though it is encouraged, remains sceptical.

That the momentum continues to build is clear from the gazetting in late July of the 50 priority projects identified by Infrastructure SA (ISA), headed by government infrastructure tsar Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.