News Leader
WATCH: Does the infrastructure plan lack detail?
Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp talks to Business Day TV
18 August 2020 - 09:56
The government is mulling an infrastructure plan worth R360bn to support an economic recovery.
The blueprint has, however, come under fire for lacking the detail and background that would encourage private sector support.
Business Day TV spoke to Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp for his view.
