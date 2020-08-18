Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Does the infrastructure plan lack detail?

Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp talks to Business Day TV

18 August 2020 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/thamkc
Picture: 123RF/thamkc

The government is mulling an infrastructure plan worth R360bn to support an economic recovery.

The blueprint has, however, come under fire for lacking the detail and background that would encourage private sector support.

Business Day TV spoke to Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp for his view.

Infrastructure fund money untouched despite Covid-19

An initial R10bn for the state's long awaited infrastructure fund remains in place despite extensive reprioritisation of the budget
Economy
18 hours ago

SA’s cement foundation should not be allowed to collapse

If there is reason for real optimism it lies in the presidency’s investment and infrastructure office
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom warns load-shedding may return this week

The power utility says several generation units are not operating and there have been delays in its maintenance programme
National
1 day ago

SA’s big investment hopes may turn out to be hype

As the pandemic forces companies to review capital expansion plans, the state’s $100bn investment target is under threat
Economy
4 days ago

Afrimat buys Coza Mining for R300m

The deal allows the company to secure high-quality iron ore close to its Demaneng operation
Companies
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Risk-averse investors miss equity rally as they ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.