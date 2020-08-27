ISAAH MHLANGA: Remove emotions, and things look less promising for SA
Assessments of the country’s trajectory are too kind and nowhere near critical enough
27 August 2020 - 15:59
Ray Dalio, the superstar hedge-fund investor who is co-chief investment officer and co-chair at Bridgewater Associates, says one should evaluate the economy and businesses critically, not kindly.
I am bringing this up as I get a sense that many assessments of SA’s medium to long-term economic trajectory have for some time been too kind, and nowhere near critical enough. If we remove emotions driven by our having a vested interest in the country succeeding, the medium-term prospects are less than promising.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now