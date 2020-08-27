National NEWS ANALYSIS: How underspending by municipalities threatens SA’s recovery If you don’t look after the local economy it just undermines the bigger economy, say analysts BL PREMIUM

SA’s already dire municipal finances have taken a turn for the worse, highlighting the urgency with which the national government has to deal with the state of local government given the threat its dysfunction poses to the country’s economy.

That municipal finances are in dire straits does not come as a shock to anyone who has kept an eye on their ability to actually spend money on what is necessary and on their poor revenue-raising capacity over the years.