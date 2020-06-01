Economy Vehicle sales figures show the mountain the industry has to climb Ford Southern Africa and Nissan SA — the last vehicle manufacturers to reopen — will adopt a cautious, ‘staggered’ approach BL PREMIUM

The last two major vehicle manufacturers halted by Covid-19 lockdown returned to work on Monday as new-vehicle sales figures showed the scale of the challenge facing the motor industry.

Ford Southern Africa and Nissan SA both reopened their Tshwane assembly plants for the first time since March. Some competitors that resumed early in May are already approaching full production but both latecomers say they will adopt a cautious, “staggered” approach.