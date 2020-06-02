SIFISO SKENJANA: Business process services sector could be just what the doctor ordered for SA’s economy
In this section of production, 85% of the employees are under the age of 35, of whom 63.8% are women and 94% are black
02 June 2020 - 16:02
One structural criticism often levelled at the SA economy is contextualised by the rate of growth of the services sector compared with the manufacturing and primary sectors, particularly given the skills profile of SA’s labour force, which is largely unskilled and semiskilled.
Broadly speaking, this skills profile would be best suited for some of the secondary and primary roles in the economy, and less so in the tertiary/services sector.
