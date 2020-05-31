BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: Why it is vital for Mboweni to get his reprioritisation budget right

This slide back to neoliberal macroeconomic policies was epitomised by the abandonment of the perspective of the capable developmental state, which is supposed to be the overarching thrust of the role of the state in terms of the NDP.

Rather than focusing on diversifying and building the productive capacity of the economy, the Treasury in its most recent budget, as in its economic policy document, narrowly placed emphasis on tourism and agriculture as the core of its proposed industrial policy.

These are important sectors as they are labour-intensive and would help the country with foreign earnings. But their importance was overplayed because they are also both largely low-wage sectors that are vulnerable to adverse natural, geopolitical, and global economic contingencies over which government has no control, as the Covid-19 outbreak has shown.

Too much emphasis was placed on these service and primary sectors to the exclusion of manufacturing, in which there is real value creation. This approach is not transformative in terms of the neocolonial structure of the economy, or in terms of SA’s location in the international division of labour.

The Treasury has to confront and adjust its economic philosophy, which has led to the fragmentation of the state and rendered it a mere “regulatory state” through the “rightsizing” of the public service and “downsizing” of the public sector through privatisation and deregulation.

Logically, as these cuts intensified inequalities have widened and more jobs have been lost. Due to the increase in inequality working families’ purchasing power has been significantly diminished.

To fix this, there is a need to dispense with the illusory assumption that the state is above class conflict. The current socioeconomic situation reflects the class character of the policies that have been implemented by the state since 1996.

Capable state

The state is a powerful force with much influence. It holds the monopoly to tax, print money and engage in borrowing on behalf of the country. It influences who has access to national productive resources and determines how they are deployed and used. It is within this context that the role of the state should be understood and framed.

SA needs a capable developmental state that responds to the constitution, which states that “public administration must be development-orientated”. The constitution further states that the “people’s needs must be responded to, and the public must be encouraged to participate in policy-making”.

These constitutional injunctions place the public service and the broader public-sector at the centre of socio-economic development and elevate the need for people-centred development programmes.

Regarding this the constitution is in keeping with our perspective of building a participatory developmental state. These constitutional injunctions run counter to the neoliberal model of governance and the operation of the public sector that largely characterises the postapartheid state.

The collapse of service delivery, as symbolised by public protests, can only be traced back from the decision to push for the reduction of the headcount of personnel in the public service and the commercialisation of state-owned entities (SOEs) in their mode of governance. This right-wing push for SOEs to operate along the lines of the private sector is the source of the inefficiencies and corruption we have seen.