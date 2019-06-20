Mkhwebane’s report poses a threat to Ramaphosa’s leadership

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address this week, he will do so under the oppressive weight of an ailing economy, which contracted 3.2% in the first quarter, terminally ill state-owned entities and an ANC that is clearly not united behind him.

Just hours later, Ramaphosa will need to respond to what is arguably the greatest threat to his leadership: public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the R500,000 donation the president received from Bosasa, the facilities management company under scrutiny for alleged corruption.

Mkhwebane is examining whether Ramaphosa deliberately lied to parliament about the donation — which would amount to a breach of the executive ethics code. Under the Powers, Privileges & Immunities of Parliaments & Provincial Legislatures Act, wilfully providing parliament with false or misleading information — or wilfully making statements to that effect – carries a maximum two-year prison term, a fine, or both.

Ramaphosa initially said the payment was made to his son Andile in terms of a consultancy contract. He later wrote to then parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to "correct" his statement, admitting the money was, in fact, a donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to his campaign for the ANC presidency.

Ramaphosa says his son told him that in December 2017 — the same month he was elected to lead the ANC — Andile’s company, Blue Crane Capital, "had signed an advisory mandate with African Global Operations [formerly Bosasa] for possible business entry and activities in some East African countries".

He says: "I had no reason to believe that there was anything untoward about the relationship."

The president has stressed that he was not previously aware of, or involved in, these agreements, and he had opted not to know who made donations to his campaign.

"A deliberate decision had been taken by myself and those leading the campaign that I would not be involved in fundraising even as I would address meetings and have a few dinners with potential funders," he says in a statement to Mkhwebane. "We had also decided that I would not be provided with the identity of donors or the amounts pledged, as I did not want to feel under obligation to them in any shape or form at any time in the future."

That decision may come to cost Ramaphosa dearly.

Bosasa and Watson — following testimony from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture — became synonymous with the alleged corruption of leading ANC officials in exchange for multibillion-rand state contracts.

As someone who has repeatedly aligned his leadership of the ANC and the country with a drive to "clean up" a corruption-ridden government, the president’s admission became powerful ammunition for his opponents both outside and within the ANC.

Now he has been implicated in Mkhwebane’s investigation, which also examines whether the convoluted way in which Watson made the donation amounted to money laundering.

The public protector confirmed in a letter sent to DA leader Mmusi Maimane — who laid the original complaint — that the president had been formally notified of her findings against him.

That confirmation — and Mkhwebane’s announcement that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been implicated in a separate investigation — has raised eyebrows.