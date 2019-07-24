National

Legal Practice Council to consider Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s future as an advocate

Accountability Now has asked for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to struck from the roll of advocates

24 July 2019 - 13:21 Claudi Mailovich
ublic protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
ublic protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) will discuss a request by Accountability Now to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane struck from the roll of advocates, on Friday. 

The nongovernmental organisation made the request to the council following the scathing Constitutional Court judgment on Monday. The council regulates the affairs of, and exercises jurisdiction over, all legal practitioners, namely attorneys and advocates and candidate legal practitioners. 

Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman wrote to the council on Monday asking if it had taken note of the judgment and asked for confirmation that the council was looking into the matter, with a view to bringing an application to strike her from the roll of advocates. 

The Constitutional Court ordered Mkhwebane to pay 15% of the legal costs in her personal capacity in the review application, which set aside the report that looked into the apartheid-era loan from the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which now forms part of Absa. 

The apex court said it would not interfere with the high court’s punitive costs order in her personal capacity, which Mkhwebane had appealed against, or with the finding that she had acted in bad faith.

The court also found that she had told a “number of falsehoods” in the course of the litigation.

The Legal Practice Council confirmed on Wednesday that Accountability Now had written to it to draw its attention to “the findings of dishonesty, perjury and incompetence against the public protector, and to inquire as to the taking of disciplinary proceedings against her as an advocate of the high court”. 

“The Legal Practice Council has responded to the correspondence from Accountability Now, concerning the organisation’s call for the striking of the name of the public protector from the roll of advocates, indicating it will deliberate on the matter on July 26 2019,” it said on Wednesday. 

In his letter to the council, Hoffman wrote that it was “intolerable that an officer of the court should be found to be lying under oath. Our highest court has so found in respect of Ms Mkhwebane.”

He said her response to the court’s judgment on Monday that it sets a bad precedent, was “contemptuous of the court and does her no credit”.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has to fork out almost R1m

Top court says the public protector is personally liable for almost R1m of fees incurred in the review of her findings on Bankorp loan
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Hold my beer as I fly this jet and Busisiwe Mkhwebane learns the law

Chief justice brings hope and light to our dear lady of protection
Opinion
1 day ago

Constitutional Court finds against Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Bankorp saga

Personal costs orders are not granted against public officials who conduct themselves appropriately, the justices say
National
2 days ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal setback likely to spur calls for her removal

Top court says the public protector is personally liable for almost R1m of fees incurred in the review of her findings on Bankorp loan
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Numsa says it’s ready to down tools over wages in ...
National / Labour
2.
Medical scheme regulator to decide what benefits ...
National / Health
3.
Legal Practice Council to consider Busisiwe ...
National
4.
Matjila denies that personal relationship drove ...
National

Related Articles

Public protector wants Gordhan’s ‘damaging’ allegations struck out

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal setback likely to spur calls for her removal

National

Top court to rule if Busisiwe Mkhwebane has to pay Bankorp report costs

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.