Legal Practice Council to consider Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s future as an advocate

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) will discuss a request by Accountability Now to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane struck from the roll of advocates, on Friday.

The nongovernmental organisation made the request to the council following the scathing Constitutional Court judgment on Monday. The council regulates the affairs of, and exercises jurisdiction over, all legal practitioners, namely attorneys and advocates and candidate legal practitioners.

Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman wrote to the council on Monday asking if it had taken note of the judgment and asked for confirmation that the council was looking into the matter, with a view to bringing an application to strike her from the roll of advocates.

The Constitutional Court ordered Mkhwebane to pay 15% of the legal costs in her personal capacity in the review application, which set aside the report that looked into the apartheid-era loan from the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which now forms part of Absa.

The apex court said it would not interfere with the high court’s punitive costs order in her personal capacity, which Mkhwebane had appealed against, or with the finding that she had acted in bad faith.