How the Hawks became Zuma’s vultures

The details, for the first time heard out of his mouth, were hair-raising, particularly as he recounted the words the Gupta brother, whom he did not name, used to inform him of their particular type of power.

"You must understand that we are in control of everything; we are in control of the NPA; we are in control of the Hawks; we are in control of national intelligence; so we are in full control and the old man will do everything that we tell him to do. The old man wants to make you the minister of finance," Jonas said the Gupta brother told him.

The price for selling his soul would be R600,000 in cash with R600m more if he’d strip the Treasury of its institutional knowledge and help the family line its pockets.

Jonas said he refused and left, and confided in Pravin Gordhan (now public enterprises minister) and Nhlanhla Nene (then finance minister). He didn’t go to the police for the simple reason, he added, that he did not trust them.

The reason for the distrust was more than justified when Jonas dropped the bombshell that the Hawks had tried to force him to sign a prepared statement saying that he had nothing to say after the DA’s David Maynier and Cope’s Dennis Bloem laid criminal charges following a Sunday Times report on the alleged offer, and Jonas’s public statement essentially confirming this in March 2016.

Jonas recounted how Maj-Gen Zinhle Mnonopi of the Hawks had told him that the complaint, which he assumed was the one laid by Maynier, "was a DA matter" and that they "wanted to kill the case".

More than two years after he first stated in public that the Guptas had offered him a job, it was this extraordinary piece of information which was the first direct example of political abuse by the Hawks.