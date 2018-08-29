ANC knew of Gupta influence in 2010 — Mentor

The ANC was aware as far back as 2010 that the controversial Gupta family was influencing cabinet appointments, according to testimony given at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor told the commission that she had informed parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence, then chaired by Siyabonga Cwele, and the ANC secretariat that one of the Gupta brothers, Ajay, had offered her a ministerial job in 2010.

The ANC has always maintained that it was not aware that the Guptas were influencing cabinet appointments and that appointments were the prerogative of the president.