Guptas ‘were already in charge’ shortly after Jacob Zuma’s election

On Monday, she told the commission, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that she was first introduced to two of the Gupta brothers — Atul and Rajesh — by Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma in August 2010. She alleged that Duduzane approached her while she was on a flight to China and introduced her to Rajesh.

During this introduction, Rajesh told her "with pride" that his brother Atul was part of an advanced team in the presidency, sent ahead to China to deal with logistics.

Mentor was in China as part of the government delegation accompanying Zuma on a state visit. She said while in China, the "Gupta brothers were seemingly in charge of procedures and processes".

"In the meeting room where minister Davies opened proceedings, he handed over to the person I later came to know for sure was a Gupta brother. They were milling all over, they were in charge, so to speak," Mentor told the commission.

Mentor also recounted how Atul and Ajay Gupta had arrived at her hotel in China one evening to take her to meet Zuma. She, however, refused to attend the meeting because of Zuma’s "reputation with women" and said she felt unsafe.

She also spoke about how, two weeks after returning from China, she was called by Zuma’s aid, Lakela Kaunda, on a Sunday to set up a meeting with Zuma.

She alleged that Kaunda said Atul Gupta would contact her with the details.

When Mentor arrived in Johannesburg for the meeting, she said she was met by Atul and Rajesh Gupta and taken to meet the eldest brother Ajay.

It was Ajay who offered her the ministerial job, provided she agreed to "abolish the [SAA] SA-India route.

"He said he could put in a good word with the president, he said ‘we normally do’," Mentor said.

Mentor will continue her testimony on Tuesday.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za