Mcebisi Jonas tells of death threat as Guptas tried to corrupt him

Jonas also described the period between the meeting — where he refused a R600m bribe — and Nene’s removal in December as one of "the most intense periods" in SA’s democratic history, as they were "trying to hold the line" in Treasury, while it was clear the cabinet and the presidency harboured "huge hostility" towards it.

"The pressure from the president and other cabinet members on the nuclear deal was immense," Jonas said.

Nene standing up to it was the "the trigger that saw him fired", Jonas said.

Jonas told the commission that he did not see the point in reporting the meeting to the police and the Hawks, as he believed the institutions were "properly compromised".

Jonas said Ajay Gupta had told him just before he left the Guptas’ Saxonwold residence that he would be killed if he spoke out about the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, in which Hlongwane and Duduzane Zuma was silent, according to Jonas, Gupta had told him "you must understand we are in control of everything".

Jonas said Gupta then referred as an example to the NPA, and the elite investigating unit the Hawks, and said "the old man (Zuma) will do everything we tell him to do".

Jonas was finally axed on the same day as then finance minister Pravin Gordhan, in March 2017.

Jonas said there was no formality in how they were removed.