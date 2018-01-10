South Africans are trying to decode Ramaphosa (and getting it wrong)

During the Cold War, a new profession emerged — "Kremlinologists", a hodge-podge of academics, journalists, other scoundrels, and commentators, who would study every minute detail of the behaviour of Soviet Union leaders when they were in public.

They examined who stood next to who, whose chair was closer or further away from the leader, who looked at who and who was ignored. And then came to profound conclusions about the intentions of the old Kremlin.

The Germans invented a rather better word for it — "Kreml-Astrologie" (Kremlin astrology), reminding us that quackery of this sort is generally just plain wrong.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the new president of the ANC, is generating a similar type of interest and a new industry of Cyril-ologists. The commentariat has been in overdrive since the ANC’s elective conference in December, trying to tell South Africans (and Ramaphosa) exactly what he’s thinking, what he’s missed, what his strategy is or will be, and what he should do. They tell the country how he will play the short or long game against President Jacob Zuma’s faction in the ANC, or what he will do against others in the "top six" leadership of the governing party. And on and on it goes, based on very little.

Many are pushing their own agenda, rather unsubtly, but in large part this is occurring because Ramaphosa plays his cards close to his chest, and allows South Africans to inscribe onto his image the leader they wish him to be.

He is, of course, a highly adept politician. He can’t really lose if every possible future action has been rehearsed by one soothsayer or another.

Saint or sinner?

The challenges are two-fold: one is trying to work out what Ramaphosa is thinking and planning, which is reasonable enough; the second, however, is the commentators demanding that he follow this or that course of action. He "must" fire Zuma or he "must" build unity or he "must" leave the Reserve Bank alone ... on and on the list of demands goes.