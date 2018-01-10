Politics

South Africans are trying to decode Ramaphosa (and getting it wrong)

The soothsaying, haruspicy and good, old-fashioned guessing by Cyril-ologists are unlikely to unveil the ‘enigmatic’ Ramaphosa, writes David Everatt

10 January 2018 - 18:19 David Everatt
An emotional Cyril Ramaphosa after being announced as the new ANC president during the 54th ANC national elective conference in Johannesburg. File picture: MASI LOSI
An emotional Cyril Ramaphosa after being announced as the new ANC president during the 54th ANC national elective conference in Johannesburg. File picture: MASI LOSI

During the Cold War, a new profession emerged — "Kremlinologists", a hodge-podge of academics, journalists, other scoundrels, and commentators, who would study every minute detail of the behaviour of Soviet Union leaders when they were in public.

They examined who stood next to who, whose chair was closer or further away from the leader, who looked at who and who was ignored. And then came to profound conclusions about the intentions of the old Kremlin.

The Germans invented a rather better word for it — "Kreml-Astrologie" (Kremlin astrology), reminding us that quackery of this sort is generally just plain wrong.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the new president of the ANC, is generating a similar type of interest and a new industry of Cyril-ologists. The commentariat has been in overdrive since the ANC’s elective conference in December, trying to tell South Africans (and Ramaphosa) exactly what he’s thinking, what he’s missed, what his strategy is or will be, and what he should do. They tell the country how he will play the short or long game against President Jacob Zuma’s faction in the ANC, or what he will do against others in the "top six" leadership of the governing party. And on and on it goes, based on very little.

Many are pushing their own agenda, rather unsubtly, but in large part this is occurring because Ramaphosa plays his cards close to his chest, and allows South Africans to inscribe onto his image the leader they wish him to be.

He is, of course, a highly adept politician. He can’t really lose if every possible future action has been rehearsed by one soothsayer or another.

Saint or sinner?

The challenges are two-fold: one is trying to work out what Ramaphosa is thinking and planning, which is reasonable enough; the second, however, is the commentators demanding that he follow this or that course of action. He "must" fire Zuma or he "must" build unity or he "must" leave the Reserve Bank alone ... on and on the list of demands goes.

One thing South Africans can probably be sure of: we won’t know what Ramaphosa plans to do until it is done.

It’s well known that he’s a successful businessman. Apparently, he is "uber wealthy", so wealthy in fact, as Gwede Mantashe, chairman of the ANC said, that he doesn’t need to steal from the state. But how rich is he in reality? No one has a clue.

However, mention land expropriation and he turns from saviour to sinner in a flash. The admiring Cyril-ologists who want "stability" are reduced to shock and horror when he talks of using the land productively, or economic transformation, or uses the word "radical" at all, as if the inequality bred from the status quo is not about to sink the entire boat.

For others, Ramaphosa is an evil capitalist from whose hands the blood of Marikana — the scene of the death of 34 miners at the hands of the police — will never be cleansed. The evangelical left will never forget or forgive him for this — and they may be correct. But at some point, the findings of the Farlam Commission that there was no causal link between Ramaphosa’s e-mails and the appalling events that unfolded will have to be accepted.

For others, simply not being Zuma, or in the "state-capture" crony list, is sufficient. This is a man who didn’t even make the index at the back of Jacques Pauw’s explosive book, The President’s Keepers, in which so many of the ANC glitterati played a starring role. Ramaphosa doesn’t need to be a saint, just not a sinner of Zuma’s magnitude or ineptitude.

And for yet another camp, this is a second (and possibly final) chance for the ANC, if not the entire progressive movement to (try again to) get it right. He is seen as the best (if not the only) chance the ANC has to return to a transparent, democratic project with progressive impulses that put the needs of the poor ahead of the elite.

The will to believe this is surprisingly strong given that loyal ANC members have seen the party’s fairly radical programme of 1994 replaced first with strict fiscal controls under Thabo Mbeki and then with all-out looting under Zuma. Ramaphosa — central to the democratic project in the 1990s (and not an exile) — is the beneficiary of this almost mystical hope.

He is also frequently referred to as an enigma – describing himself as such to biographer Anthony Butler at their first meeting. The problem with enigmatic leaders is that they tend to be … well, enigmatic, and unavailable for "astrologie" of any type.

Master tactician and negotiator

Perhaps it is easiest to use two categories that actually matter. His business interests are of limited interest as he heads to the Union Buildings, so too his enigmatic charm, or knowing the exact composition of his backroom team, or what he had for breakfast. What matters is that he is a politician and a negotiator.

Ramaphosa plays his cards close to his chest, and allows South Africans to inscribe onto his image the leader they wish him to be.

Nimble and tactically shrewd seem, perhaps, more useful labels than saint or sinner. He plays the long game. Most commentators forget that, and demand immediate action — including the firing of some ministers and incompetent heads of state-owned enterprises. They also want immediate judicial proceedings against the entire basket of deplorables in government, and other dramatic interventions.

Ramaphosa has been negotiating for the last 40 years, starting during his days in the National Union of Mineworkers followed by talks under the Convention for a Democratic SA (Codesa) that ended apartheid, and topped by his role holding together the entire Constitutional Assembly that wrote the country’s new Constitution.

It’s remarkable — and a little ridiculous — that a man who crafted his victory against a formidable and highly resourced machinery, in a context of violence and fear (and considerable loathing), is expected suddenly to make rash moves to satisfy whoever is making their demand. So much for "astrologie".

One thing South Africans can probably be sure of: we won’t know what Ramaphosa plans to do until it is done.

We can watch who stands near him, who he smiles at and who not, who he backslaps and whosehands he shakes, or read the entrails of a slaughtered beast — and be none the wiser. There will be few dramatic announcements, sudden ruptures, or grand gestures.

This is not a man to challenge at chess. He is also not a man who likes to lose. He may well be the only man able to get SA out of the looming economic checkmate bequeathed it by his predecessor.

This article first appeared in The Conversation

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma’s back-pedalling steals Ramaphosa’s thunder

The president’s sudden move to announce a commission of inquiry into state capture showed he is still a wily operator who can outmanoeuvre his ...
Politics
13 hours ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Elon Musk

Meanwhile, the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu disagrees with the notion that Ramaphosa’s wealth will inoculate him from corruption
Opinion
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ramaphosa has more power than most people credit

‘Too much is being made of the fact that Zuma’s lapdogs have made it onto the NEC and that they’ll do everything in their power to ...
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Poison and propaganda, with Eden thrown in for good measure

If you believe senior ANC officials‚ a diabolical poisoner is laying waste to the Zuma camp
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Reasons to be optimistic as Cyril Ramaphosa begins his uphill battle

In all the leadership roles he has taken on‚ Ramaphosa was dealt a lousy hand — and in all these roles he succeeded spectacularly
Politics
2 days ago

For Cyril Ramaphosa to really lead SA, he needs to employ pragmatic populism

The real test of Ramaphosa’s leadership will lie in his ability to make his incongruous leadership team share his vision and approach, writes ...
Opinion
5 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm

The behind-the-scenes fight over getting Jacob Zuma out of office will soon break into the open, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Cape Town’s DA wants Patricia de Lille fired as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal factions in talks to form ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma’s back-pedalling steals ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Reasons to be optimistic as Cyril ...
Politics
5.
Race for new ANC Free State head is down to ...
Politics

Related Articles

Zuma heads to the AU summit while Ramaphosa is off to the WEF in Davos
National

ANC Youth League will oppose possible call for Jacob Zuma to resign
National

Zuma used state capture inquiry to dodge calls to quit, say ANC officials
National

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma’s back-pedalling steals Ramaphosa’s thunder
Politics

Jacob Zuma to meet Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, missing ANC events
National

ANC is armed with ‘best policies SA has ever seen’, Cyril Ramaphosa says
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.