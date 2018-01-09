National

Jacob Zuma to meet Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, missing ANC events

09 January 2018 - 18:09 Naledi Shange
President Jacob Zuma, right, and Uhuru Kenyatta. File photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma, right, and Uhuru Kenyatta. File photo: GCIS

As new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and other party leaders attend pre-January 8 statement events in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape‚ President Jacob Zuma will instead be meeting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta later this week.

An official from Zuma’s office said Zuma would only attend the main event in East London on Saturday at which the traditional January 8 statement would be delivered.

Ramaphosa had confirmed that he had met and held talks with Zuma on Sunday at Dube House in Durban, but did not divulge the details of the meeting.

"President Kenyatta is on his first working visit to SA since his inauguration on November 28 2017‚" Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

"SA and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds. SA is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas‚ particularly trade and security‚" Ngqulunga added.

