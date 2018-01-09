ANC is armed with ‘best policies SA has ever seen’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

"The ANC is back with a bang and we will be dealing with those stealing public money," newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said, as the governing party celebrated 106 years of existence at a cake-cutting ceremony on Monday night. The event took place in a packed-to-capacity East London City Hall.

Ramaphosa preached unity in the party, saying it was "not an option" as his new national executive committee took charge.

The revival of the ANC was in motion and he urged all members to rally behind a "top-class leadership armed with the best policies the country has ever seen".

In this revival the ANC would "ask for love back" from supporters who had abandoned it. The new broom would sweep clean and "return the ANC to its glory days".

The top six officials of the ANC were all in attendance and proceeded to cut the cake‚ marking the end of Monday night’s formal activities.

The main celebration is set to take place on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium.