Studying business coaching can improve the rate of start-up success for hopeful entrepreneurs

“In SA 75 to 90% (depending on which report you reference) of businesses fail in the first three to five years of operation, partly due to a lack of experienced mentors and business coaches.

"At the time, I was advised by people who were seeing things from a corporate lens, people who did not understand that as a small business you don’t have resources, you don’t have a board, you don’t have a division that looks after marketing, another after sales, another after finance, etc. You have to be all-in-one as an entrepreneur and bootstrap your way up,” she says.

While other business schools in SA offer executive coaching qualifications, the WBS MM-BEC stands out because of the extensive practical component complemented by a rigorous theoretical and research component.

“In the first year of the programme, students focus on theoretical concepts ranging from psychology to leadership to business in general, and have to do their 50 hours of coaching practice,” Dr Msimango-Galawe says. “The second year is all about research. This learning process is very rigorous and produces a whole-rounded person and coach who will be ready to practice and become accredited as a professional coach the minute he or she graduates.”