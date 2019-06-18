JUSTICE MALALA: Nothing to celebrate as our young people show politicians the finger

Extract

The panel discussions will be fiery and earnest. The rallies will be full. There will be food parcels. The television shows will feature entrepreneurs from Tembisa and youth activists from Gugulethu. It’s June 16, after all, and for this month we will all say the sympathetic things about young people and will make the right noises about their development.

The one thing we will not say is that they are not stupid, these young people. They can see a hustler from a mile away. And if there is anyone they know is a hustler it is a politician in a tight suit, a smooth car and a poor grasp of the difference between truth and lies.