JUSTICE MALALA: How the wall that was supposed to build Trump up may end up knocking him down

It was the centrepiece of his presidential campaign. From Asia to Africa, Europe to South America, everyone knew that Donald J Trump would build a wall on the border with Mexico if he became president of the US.

The world laughed, but he was adamant. His supporters lapped it up. “Build That Wall!” they chanted at rallies. They cheered even louder when he told them there was a sweetener: American taxpayers would not have to pay a cent for it.