JUSTICE MALALA: Enough talk, it’s time to jail the big state capture players

There are two South Africans who are going to need backbones of steel next year. They are President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Prosecuting Authority’s new head, Shamila Batohi.

Batohi needs to take a near-destroyed NPA by the scruff of the neck, mend it and send lots of powerful people to jail – quickly. Ramaphosa must enable her to do her job.

If powerful players do not get charged in 2019 then the idea that crime in SA pays will be entrenched. If that becomes the norm then we will be adrift at sea without a compass. We will be lost.