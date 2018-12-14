TOM EATON: After Trump and Brexit, Hlaudi Motsoeneng as president is no longer far-fetched

Don’t laugh: If you’re ambitious, possess the hypnotic charisma of Nosferatu, and have no shame, SA is a land of milk and honey

Hlaudi Motsoeneng says his new party is “going to eat change”. This makes a refreshing shift towards austerity: When he ran the SABC he ate many millions of rand, he and his cronies letting the change dribble out of their mouths and clatter down over their gravy-stained bibs onto the floor.

Not everyone, however, was laughing at Motsoeneng on Thursday afternoon, when he launched his new political party, the African Content Movement. In fact, some wondered if the media attention was ethical.

After all, if a dazed-looking megalomaniac who regularly referred to himself in the third person called a press conference to announce that he was Napoleon, would you report on it or would you try to find a doctor and notify his family? Motsoeneng, some feel, doesn’t need votes: He needs help.