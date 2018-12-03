RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How Ngoako Ramatlhodi refused to surrender to the python’s deadly grip

Extract

Of all that has been said and written about state capture, there is perhaps no better description of the Guptas’ relationship with former president Jacob Zuma than that of ANC veteran Ngoako Ramatlhodi at the Zondo commission this week.

“It was like a python which had wrapped itself around him,” Ramatlhodi said during his testimony on Wednesday.

Ramatlhodi said some members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) had tried to impress on Zuma that his relationship with the Guptas was unhealthy.