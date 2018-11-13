RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How Barbara Hogan shone the state capture light on both Zuma and the ANC
Former minister testifies about political pressure to toe the line on SOE appointments
Extract
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has pulled former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC squarely into the fray of the state capture inquiry, spelling out startling political interference in the appointment of the Transnet group CEO.
In the first day of damning testimony, Hogan told judge Raymond Zondo how Zuma flouted the law and the constitution by trying to usurp her authority as minister by forcing the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as the CEO of Transnet in 2009, against the recommendation of the parastatal’s board.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.