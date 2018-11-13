RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How Barbara Hogan shone the state capture light on both Zuma and the ANC

Extract

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has pulled former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC squarely into the fray of the state capture inquiry, spelling out startling political interference in the appointment of the Transnet group CEO.

In the first day of damning testimony, Hogan told judge Raymond Zondo how Zuma flouted the law and the constitution by trying to usurp her authority as minister by forcing the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as the CEO of Transnet in 2009, against the recommendation of the parastatal’s board.