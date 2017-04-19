Anti-Zuma marchers are 'captured', says Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has spoken out about the SABC board’s plan to reconsider the 90% local music policy that he initiated for all the public broadcaster’s radio stations.
In a strange and wide-ranging press conference‚ Motsoeneng was joined by a collective of singers and artists who support the local content drive.
Motsoeneng said government should regulate all broadcasters‚ including commercial radio stations‚ to ensure they play a majority of local content.
“People are starting to go back to studio to record quality content. So there is nothing wrong with local content‚” he said.
Motsoeneng and his supporters also railed against those who criticised President Jacob Zuma.
“People who are toyi-toying they are (a minority)‚” he said.
Motsoeneng added that some of those who criticised Zuma are “captured”.
“Don’t listen to black people who have been taken by the western (sic). Because black people‚ some of them‚ they have been captured.”
Singer Blondie Makhene was among those speaking in support of Motsoeneng.
“I’m saying to the new board at the SABC‚ don’t come to play with us. We are not the children who you controlled before‚” the singer said.
He added that musicians would oppose any change to the policy.
“We the music makers are writing this script and you are going to listen to us.”
Makhene said if the SABC drops the 90% local music policy‚ it should just drop local music entirely.
“We are ready to die as paupers. You take us off your radios.”
