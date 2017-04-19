Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has spoken out about the SABC board’s plan to reconsider the 90% local music policy that he initiated for all the public broadcaster’s radio stations.

In a strange and wide-ranging press conference‚ Motsoeneng was joined by a collective of singers and artists who support the local content drive.

Motsoeneng said government should regulate all broadcasters‚ including commercial radio stations‚ to ensure they play a majority of local content.

“People are starting to go back to studio to record quality content. So there is nothing wrong with local content‚” he said.

Motsoeneng and his supporters also railed against those who criticised President Jacob Zuma.