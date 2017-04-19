Hlaudi Motsoeneng is looking forward to his next disciplinary hearing

In 2015, Motsoeneng faced his first disciplinary, and was found not guilty on all charges against him.

"I walked [through] the first one, [and] I’m still going to walk [through] the second one, because there is nothing I have done wrong," he told journalists in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"I’m going to enjoy myself in the disciplinary hearing."

A brazen Motsoeneng, who was surrounded by his supporters who sang his praises, said for some a disciplinary hearing was the end of the world, but for him it was "the beginning of the world".

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended action be taken against Motsoeneng for receiving exorbitant salary increases and forging his matric certificate.

Motsoeneng on Wednesday said he would not take the public protector’s report on review but would deal with issues brought up in the report during his disciplinary.