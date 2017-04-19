National

Hlaudi Motsoeneng is looking forward to his next disciplinary hearing

‘I walked [through] the first one, [and] I’m still going to walk [through] the second one, because there is nothing I have done wrong. I’m going to enjoy myself’

19 April 2017 - 13:25 PM Genevieve Quintal
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Suspended SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is not worried about facing his second disciplinary hearing.

He said on Wednesday that he had done nothing wrong.

The Western Cape High Court ruled in December that Motsoeneng should not occupy any position at the SABC until the public protector’s report was set aside, or a new disciplinary process against him was finalised.

He was officially removed from his position earlier this year when the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his bid to appeal the high court ruling.

In 2015, Motsoeneng faced his first disciplinary, and was found not guilty on all charges against him.

"I walked [through] the first one, [and] I’m still going to walk [through] the second one, because there is nothing I have done wrong," he told journalists in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"I’m going to enjoy myself in the disciplinary hearing."

A brazen Motsoeneng, who was surrounded by his supporters who sang his praises, said for some a disciplinary hearing was the end of the world, but for him it was "the beginning of the world".

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended action be taken against Motsoeneng for receiving exorbitant salary increases and forging his matric certificate.

Motsoeneng on Wednesday said he would not take the public protector’s report on review but would deal with issues brought up in the report during his disciplinary.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s content policy sees SABC viewership slide

The broadcaster’s financial crisis is deepening as audience share directly tracks advertising revenue
National
19 days ago

Yes, there is a cash crunch, SABC agrees

But the state broadcaster continues to shirk blame
National
1 month ago

Muthambi to challenge 'witch hunt' SABC report in court

The communications minsiter says Parliament's ad hoc committee overstepped by making findings against her
National
1 month ago

Icasa declares SABC editorial policy invalid

The ruling is a victory for SOS Support Broadcasting Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa
National
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Khomotso Phahlane calls on Vuwani residents to ...
National
2.
Soutpansberg’s leopards could be wiped out within ...
National
3.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng is looking forward to his next ...
National
4.
DA and Sanco complain to public protector about ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.