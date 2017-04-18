SABC may scrap its 90% policy

The SABC’s interim board is said to be seriously considering scrapping the 90% local content rule as it struggles to boost revenue in the face of acute financial problems.

The 90% rule, which was implemented unilaterally in 2016 by former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is reported to have led to declines in audience numbers and in advertising. Insiders said it was high on the list of issues for the new interim board.

The policy was never discussed by the previous board and was flagged by the ad hoc parliamentary committee that investigated the crisis at the SABC. The committee recommended that the interim board evaluate the financial and legal implications of unilateral changes to policy and that those responsible should be held accountable for changes that caused financial loss.

A decision by the interim board to scrap the policy could put the public broadcaster on a collision course with local artists, who see the move as a major boost for local music.

The SABC had to increase spending on expensive local content to make the policy work, a situation many believe contributed to its financial woes. The public broadcaster is fast running out of cash and is in urgent need of yet another government bailout.

However, SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago played down the commercial effect of the public broadcaster’s controversial 90% local content rule.