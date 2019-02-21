PENSIONS: Towards lighter oversight

The retirement reform process might not be closely tied to the main role of the budget — it concerns personal and not national savings.

But this year’s budget coincides almost exactly with the introduction on March 1 of default portfolios. It won’t now be necessary to shop around for an annuity, or to go through the difficult process of picking funds in which to invest. These will be available in each and every retirement fund. So it won’t be necessary to apply for a section 14 transfer to take the money out. And it saves the expense of paying for advice on your pension.

The government had hoped to introduce a comprehensive social security (national retirement) fund in 2010. Fiona Rollason, head of legal services at Alexander Forbes, says that by now everyone was supposed to be contributing a portion of his or her retirement contributions to the National Savings Fund. But when leadership of the project moved from the National Treasury to the department of social security it became one of many social security concerns.

It is still being discussed at length at the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac). It is unlikely that a state giant would swallow up the private sector funds, and it certainly wouldn’t take over the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

But while the Nedlac heavyweights talk away there are still piecemeal concessions for retirees. In this budget, any retiree who receives an annuity and did not get a tax deduction on contributions will get the proceeds tax free.

The most controversial aspect of the reform — to make provident fund members take an annuity instead of allowing them to cash in — has been kicked into touch until 2021. But Rollason says retirees will be encouraged to annuitise, as they will get tax-free payouts from all contributions made after March 2016.