JOBS: Private sector the key to job creation

Though the stage was set for finance minister Tito Mboweni to delve deeper into the government’s plans to create 275,000 jobs yearly during his maiden budget speech, he provided not a single detail.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised during his state of the nation address this month that his administration would tackle unemployment by stimulating inclusive economic growth to enable the creation of jobs.

The 275,000 jobs figure was agreed on by social partners, including business and labour, at the jobs summit in October 2018.

Close to 10-million South Africans are unemployed, according to the expanded definition of unemployment that includes people who have stopped looking for work.

Trade union federations staged protests across SA in the lead-up to the budget, pleading with the government to announce radical interventions that would see more people active in the labour market.

However, Mboweni played it safe, mentioning only the job-creation schemes that are already in the pipeline.

He said the government had increased the income eligibility threshold for the employment tax incentive scheme, which supports about 1.1-million young people.

The incentive — which was introduced in January 2014 — works as a deduction from PAYE of part of the salary of a worker aged under 30 and earning less than R6,000 a month.

The employment tax incentive scheme has been extended for another 10 years.

Mboweni spoke about achieving accelerated inclusive economic growth and creating jobs, which is at the top of the president’s five priorities. The private sector "is the key engine for job creation", the finance minister said.

He said the government, through policy interventions, intended to end the uncertainty that has undermined confidence and constrained private sector investment.

"The R300bn worth of pledges made at the investment conference last year demonstrates that there is pent-up private sector demand if we grab hold of the opportunity."

To this end, he told MPs that the move to relax visa requirements would make it easier for tourists to visit and invest in the country.