COMPETITION COMMISSION: Budget boost put on back burner

Tucked away on page 51 of the Budget Review is a rather bizarre little note that could be interpreted as a heads-up to all those companies that were thinking of taking advantage of the Competition Commission’s recently announced go-slow.

Just one month after the commission dramatically announced it had run short of funds and was forced to scale back on key market inquiries and investigations, the Treasury has announced it has set aside R125m for the commission "to investigate cartels and anticompetitive behaviour". This is in addition to the commission’s ordinary annual budget.

But — and this is the strange part — the commission will only get the extra money in 2021. And, rather chillingly, payment will only be confirmed "after the economic development department completes its forensic investigation of previous irregularities in the commission".

The FM was unable to get comment from either competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele or commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema on Wednesday evening, after finance minister Tito Mboweni presented the budget. But it does appear that the Budget Review note is the first public reference to a forensic investigation at the commission.

Ahead of formal confirmation, legal sources suggest the investigation may relate to irregular expenditure flagged by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu in the commission’s 2017/2018 annual report. The irregular expenditure, which only became public when the report was tabled in parliament in September, amounts to R129m. The amount involved irregular procurement of forensic, economic and legal expertise used in commission cases.

In his report, Makwetu said there were numerous supply chain management irregularities and that the commission had failed to obtain sufficient guidance in relation to procurement processes from the National Treasury.