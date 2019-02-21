EDUCATION: Tablets won’t cure pupils’ problems

Reading through the National Treasury’s meticulous budget documents, the contrast between the state of the nation (Sona) and the budget is very apparent.

Sona is the aspirational shopping list given by the president to the finance minister. The budget is what is actually in the trolley when the minister leaves the shop. The president can announce whatever he likes, but until it manifests in the budget, it remains in the collective dreamscape of the ANC.

So it should come as no surprise that this was not a Sona budget but an Eskom one. In a context of low growth and imminent catastrophe, there is only so much that can be done. If you can’t keep the lights on, nothing else matters anyway.

When it comes to basic education, this was a "business as usual" budget. Most of the headline-grabbing Sona pronouncements were conveniently left out. There was no mention of "one tablet per child" and nothing about two years of compulsory early childhood development.

That’s a relief. There is no evidence that either would be a good use of limited funds. The policy of providing every child with a digital tablet is widely considered foolish, having failed in every country — rich or poor — where it has been implemented.

Evaluations of Grade R implementation show that Grade R education in SA is of very poor quality.

Received wisdom is that the priority should be to raise standards before adding another feature of questionable value.

The Treasury has prioritised the eradication of pit latrines in 2,400 schools by allocating an extra R2.8bn over the next three years. These funds won’t be given to provinces to spend, perhaps because the more dysfunctional ones have failed to spend their school infrastructure funds in the past. Instead, the programme will be managed nationally by the department of basic education. This is a sign of the political times, with a strong-handed national approach rather than the traditional federalist, provincial implementation of policies.

While the least feasible (and most expensive) proposals from Sona were ignored, so too was one of the most important and potentially highest-impact ones: fixing early-grade reading. In his Sona speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that early-grade reading "is possibly the single most important factor in overcoming poverty, unemployment and inequality".