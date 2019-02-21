INFRASTRUCTURE: Eskom gets more than just a bailout

The government plans to invest R865bn in infrastructure in the next three years.

According to the National Treasury, state-owned entities (SOEs) will account for most of the capital investment, spending a projected R339bn over three years.

Municipalities will spend R205bn over the same period and provinces R185bn. The Treasury says in the Budget Review that the bulk of the allocations to SOEs such as Eskom, Transnet and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will go towards the expansion of power generation capacity, upgrading and expanding the transport network and the improvement of sanitation and water services.

"Energy expenditure is expected to total R158.1bn over the next three years, accounting for 18.3% of total infrastructure spending. Eskom accounts for R134.3bn, or 85%, of this," the Treasury says.

In the three years, Eskom’s biggest projects will be the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

A total of R17.4bn has been set aside for the government programme to broaden access to electricity. In the next three years, the programme will add an estimated 590,500 new connections to the power grid.

The Treasury says R313.9bn, or 36.3%, of the investment in infrastructure has been earmarked for transport and logistics. Transnet’s capital expenditure is expected to amount to R102bn in the three years.

The government has allocated R41.5bn to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to modernise the rail network. This includes the provision of 125 new trains for Metrorail as part of the rolling stock fleet renewal programme.

Over the three years, Prasa will get R6.8bn for signalling upgrades, R5.2bn to overhaul and refurbish coaches and R3bn for other rail-related infrastructure upgrades.

Addressing the media on Wednesday before delivering the budget speech, finance minister Tito Mboweni said: "If I had my way I would put more money in railways. Given a choice between SAA and Prasa, I would put more money in railways. That is where there is value. The majority of our people use taxis and trains."