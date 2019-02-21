PROVINCES: Sort out your books ... or else

There’s a clear message to provinces and municipalities in this budget: get your financial house in order or national government will step in and do it for you.

Not that central government itself is without sin. The budget statement says: "All spheres of government [have] experienced an erosion of capacity and a weakening of institutional integrity."

As the fight to identify and expose corruption intensifies, national government is telling provinces and municipalities it will work with them to rebuild their governance and administration structures.

The question, after seeing how much money has gone astray in recent years, is whether all officials will want to see improvements in the system.

Of budget expenditure destined for those who govern us, 47.9% is allocated to national government, 43% to provinces and 9.1% to local government. "Where necessary, national government will use the powers granted by the constitution, the Public Finance Management Act (1999) and the Municipal Finance Management Act (2003) to ensure that distressed provinces and municipalities return to financial health," the Budget Review says.

The budget provides funds to increase provincial treasuries’ capacity to manage financial interventions, and for the National Treasury to develop municipal recovery plans.

It’s clear why the government wants to sort out spending. Provinces are responsible for basic education and health services, roads, housing, social development and agriculture. Municipalities provide basic services including water, sanitation, electricity reticulation and community services.

"Where governance and financial controls are weak, these services are jeopardised," the Budget Review says.

A recurring problem is underspending of money allocated to these services. The Budget Review says the situation has stabilised to some degree but it remains a challenge.