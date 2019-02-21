ENERGY: Sustainability comes at a price

The cost of sustainability weighed on consumers and business in the 2019 budget, with all indications that it’s taxes and more taxes that will pay for SA’s transition to a greener economy.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni highlighted the "sustainability challenge" which, he said, affects us all. "Climate change is real," the minister noted in his maiden budget speech.

Certainly, the world is moving towards a low-carbon economy and SA is already finding the inevitable transition quite painful.

Mboweni announced that the long-debated carbon tax will come into effect on June 1.

"The tax will assist in reducing emissions and ensuring SA meets its commitments under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. It will be reviewed after three years," the Treasury says in its Budget Review.

Motorists can expect to pay a carbon tax of 9c/l on petrol and 10c/l on diesel, as of June 5.

This is on top of the general fuel levy which will increase by 15c/l for petrol and diesel from April 3.

Treasury expects the carbon tax on fuel to bring about R1.8bn into the fiscus in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Shaun Nel, spokesperson for the Energy Intensive User Group of Southern Africa, says industry has come to terms with the implementation of carbon tax.

"On the whole, we think it will be workable, [though] there will be some teething pains."

Nel, however, warns that large increases in the electricity price — like the ones Eskom is asking for — would cause many large power users to go out of business.

But it’s not all bad. Lodewijk Nell, partner at EcoMetrix Africa, says the development could lead to a revival of SA’s carbon market, which hit a slump in 2012 just when carbon offset projects were gaining traction.

The government’s energy-efficiency savings tax incentive allows businesses to claim deductions for energy-efficiency savings at a rate of 95c/kWh.

It is intended to expire at the end of this year, but the government proposes to extend the incentive to the end of 2022.

The National Treasury will publish a draft Environmental Fiscal Reform Policy Paper in 2019. It will outline options to reform existing environmental taxes and will also consider the role new taxes can play in addressing air pollution and climate change, promoting efficient water use, reducing waste and encouraging improvements in waste management.