LAND: Finally, more cash to speed up reform

Finance minister Tito Mboweni put it mildly when he said during his budget speech: "A robust debate on land is taking place in SA."

It’s a big understatement, given that the snail-like pace of land reform has galvanised populist politicians, most notably EFF leader Julius Malema.

It’s a weak point for the ANC, which, in 1994, promised to transfer 30% of white-owned commercial land into black hands and restore land that was stripped from black South Africans.

By 1999, just 1% of that land had been returned. Land reform has been a dismal failure. Not only did the government set aside inadequate amounts to finance the land purchases, it compounded the problem by failing to meaningfully spend what it did have.

Last year, the ANC diagnosed the problem of the slow pace of land reform as a lack of funds, rather than incompetence. So it, with the EFF, called for a constitutional amendment to allow for expropriation without compensation.

But if the talk turned to expropriation without compensation, it was curious that this year Mboweni set aside a greater chunk of money for land reform.

This year, the National Treasury allocated R18.4bn to land reform — money which it said would help finalise more than 1,700 land restitution claims and buy more than 325,000ha for landless South Africans.

"We have set aside money to help our people buy their own houses, support land reform, and transfer title deeds," he said.

Also, over the next three years, the Treasury has allocated R451.8m to the office of the valuer-general — which, as the title suggests, has the task of putting a value on land. This suggests that the valuer-general will have a greater role to play as the land issue becomes a more pressing priority.

But with the mood in the country having shifted to expropriation without compensation, some are questioning why these extra amounts for land reform have been set aside only now.

As Malema, an ardent supporter of taking land from whites, said after Mboweni’s speech: "He’s still allocating money to buy land when we’re busy amending the constitution to expropriate land without compensation."