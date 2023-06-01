Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Municipal money mayhem

More and more municipalities are plunging into such financial disarray that their future operations are in doubt, auditor-general says

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 05:03 Natasha Marrian

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has a knack for packaging bad news. Her latest report on local government audits, released this week, is clearly expressed, unemotionally describing the financial mess at the core of the country’s chaotic service delivery.

The water and sanitation crisis, the cholera deaths, the potholed roads — the reasons for them are neatly contained in her 144-page report...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.