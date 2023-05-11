Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
The shortage of vets is serious in some regions of South Africa, partly due to emigration, so placing the profession back on the critical skills list is essential
The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
The National Treasury’s plan to write off R57bn of municipal arrears to Eskom over the next three years with strict conditionalities is a bold — perhaps naive — attempt to restore basic financial management in a sector that has spiralled into debt and dysfunction.
The intent is to use the debt write-off to address the persistent culture of financial mismanagement that has brought the local government sector to the brink of collapse. As things stand, nearly two-thirds of South Africa’s municipalities are in financial distress...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
local government
Will debt write-offs stop the rot in delinquent municipalities?
In a last-ditch attempt to wrest the municipal sector back from the brink of financial collapse, the National Treasury is using a R57bn debt-relief plan to change the culture of impunity that has reduced many municipalities to ruin
The National Treasury’s plan to write off R57bn of municipal arrears to Eskom over the next three years with strict conditionalities is a bold — perhaps naive — attempt to restore basic financial management in a sector that has spiralled into debt and dysfunction.
The intent is to use the debt write-off to address the persistent culture of financial mismanagement that has brought the local government sector to the brink of collapse. As things stand, nearly two-thirds of South Africa’s municipalities are in financial distress...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.