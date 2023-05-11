Features

local government

Will debt write-offs stop the rot in delinquent municipalities?

In a last-ditch attempt to wrest the municipal sector back from the brink of financial collapse, the National Treasury is using a R57bn debt-relief plan to change the culture of impunity that has reduced many municipalities to ruin

11 May 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The National Treasury’s plan to write off R57bn of municipal arrears to Eskom over the next three years with strict conditionalities is a bold — perhaps naive — attempt to restore basic financial management in a sector that has spiralled into debt and dysfunction.

The intent is to use the debt write-off to address the persistent culture of financial mismanagement that has brought the local government sector to the brink of collapse. As things stand, nearly two-thirds of South Africa’s municipalities are in financial distress...

