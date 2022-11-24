The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
The emperor has no clothes, a headline in the New York Times proclaimed last week. Who could the opinion piece be about — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried perhaps? I thought his surname was the giveaway. SBF is truly fried.
Alternatively, given his disastrous first few weeks as owner of a $44bn company in meltdown, maybe it was Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: The emperors we don’t want to see naked
The kind of man who inspired the phrase ‘the emperor has no clothes’ is proliferating
