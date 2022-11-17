Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
A mastodon is an elephant-like creature that was driven to extinction, most likely through hunting, more than 10,000 years ago.
Mastodon is also a US progressive metal band. And it’s the name of a piece of open-source software that, after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition of Twitter last month, is gaining considerable attention — even excitement — from disaffected or concerned Twitter users scouting for a new online home not controlled by a capricious billionaire...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Mastodon enters land of the giants
User-controlled social media platform offers a new home as Musk chaos at Twitter mobilises the ‘fediverse’
A mastodon is an elephant-like creature that was driven to extinction, most likely through hunting, more than 10,000 years ago.
Mastodon is also a US progressive metal band. And it’s the name of a piece of open-source software that, after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition of Twitter last month, is gaining considerable attention — even excitement — from disaffected or concerned Twitter users scouting for a new online home not controlled by a capricious billionaire...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.