Murray & Roberts bucks the trend, soaring more than 17% after announcing the sale of its Australian subsidiary
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Growth expected to continue in the short term after October records highest monthly sales in 40 years
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
New client-managed network gives customers control through interface previously reserved for network providers
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The move will help it meet military needs including maintaining fuel supply and the restoration and repair of equipment, defence minister says
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Saying you’re on Twitter for the insight is like saying you used to read Playboy for the articles. It is in there, for sure, but to find it you have to look past all the drama, fights, memes and distractions. Honestly, I’m there for both.
I think the mix is the magic; it’s the secret sauce. It is what keeps us on the platform, endlessly refreshing for all the latest updates. Take this week, for example: my timeline the past few days has been equal parts searing commentary and home-grown scandals, with posts ping-ponging between smart takes on the state of Twitter Co and hilarious jokes about misappropriated Tupperware...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Twitter’s not dead but has it outlived its purpose?
