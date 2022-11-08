×

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Twitter’s not dead but has it outlived its purpose?

08 November 2022 - 18:36

Saying you’re on Twitter for the insight is like saying you used to read Playboy for the articles. It is in there, for sure, but to find it you have to look past all the drama, fights, memes and distractions. Honestly, I’m there for both.

I think the mix is the magic; it’s the secret sauce. It is what keeps us on the platform, endlessly refreshing for all the latest updates. Take this week, for example: my timeline the past few days has been equal parts searing commentary and home-grown scandals, with posts ping-ponging between smart takes on the state of Twitter Co and hilarious jokes about misappropriated Tupperware...

