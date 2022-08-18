×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Play stops rain in Telkom game

Before it was forced to withdraw, the little 5G upstart showed it could punch above its weight

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 05:00

The two sets of people who were most excited by the sudden flurry of offers for Telkom that was brought on by data-only network rain’s  unsolicited, but doomed,  pitch were headline writers and technology columnists. 

Just as it seemed as if the ink had dried on MTN’s offer to buy Telkom, rain, well, rained on that parade. Shortly before rain withdrew, headlines  abounded with puns  about the way  rain had “muddied Telkom’s waters” or  saying “bless the rains down in Africa”...

