SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
The two sets of people who were most excited by the sudden flurry of offers for Telkom that was brought on by data-only network rain’s unsolicited, but doomed, pitch were headline writers and technology columnists.
Just as it seemed as if the ink had dried on MTN’s offer to buy Telkom, rain, well, rained on that parade. Shortly before rain withdrew, headlines abounded with puns about the way rain had “muddied Telkom’s waters” or saying “bless the rains down in Africa”...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Play stops rain in Telkom game
Before it was forced to withdraw, the little 5G upstart showed it could punch above its weight
