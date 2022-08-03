Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The telecom operator’s quarterly update suggests it will soon see no other way out
Private hospitals can train more students but is bridled by council, delegates told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Higher interest rates and new lines of business, such as advisory services, helped lift profit 28% in the JSE's half year to end-June
Despite setbacks such as the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the construction industry might be on the road to recovery
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Mukhtar Robow, who split from the al-Qaeda-linked group nearly a decade ago, was released from detention a day before the announcement
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
A rebound in bookings as Covid-19 restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest names
Just how desperate is Telkom for a tie-up with bigger rival MTN? The partially state-owned telecom operator’s latest quarterly update suggests that it will not take long before it is backed into a corner.
The duo have been in talks over the last two weeks about a cash-and-share offer to create a telecom conglomerate spanning fibre and IT assets as well as mobile to fixed line telecommunication networks. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Telkom under pressure to yield to MTN’s overtures
The telecom operator’s quarterly update suggests it will soon see no other way out
Just how desperate is Telkom for a tie-up with bigger rival MTN? The partially state-owned telecom operator’s latest quarterly update suggests that it will not take long before it is backed into a corner.
The duo have been in talks over the last two weeks about a cash-and-share offer to create a telecom conglomerate spanning fibre and IT assets as well as mobile to fixed line telecommunication networks. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.