Telkom’s mobile business may soon be up for sale if an MTN plan to buy out the state-affiliated telecoms group proceeds, but experts say a full takeover of Telkom’s business, particularly the mobile unit, is unlikely, raising questions about what form such a deal could take.
It was reported last week that discussions about MTN acquiring the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares were at an early stage. But there was no certainty the transaction would proceed. ..
Experts speculate about what form MTN’s bid for Telkom could take
There are various options for the planned deal, the first one being to take Telkom Mobile out of the equation
