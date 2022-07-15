×

MTN considering picking up Telkom

SA’s second and third-biggest mobile operators are in buyout talks, they say

15 July 2022 - 09:39 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s second-biggest mobile operator by subscribers, MTN, is in talks with Telkom, the third biggest, about a possible buyout, the parties said on Friday. 

Discussions in relation to MTN acquiring the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated, they said...

