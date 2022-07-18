×

WATCH: Does potential MTN-Telkom tie-up have merit?

Business Day TV speaks to Dominic Cull, telecom lawyer and owner of Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions

18 July 2022 - 21:49
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

MTN is looking into acquiring the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares, or a combination of cash and shares. The mobile operators have cautioned that the talks are at an early stage and that there is no guarantee that a deal will be struck. Business Day TV spoke to Dominic Cull, telecom lawyer and owner of Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions about the merits of a potential tie-up.

