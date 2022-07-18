This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
Eighty to 120 weeks before we vote give ANC trough feeders little time to set up their children for life
MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Premier Sihle Zikalala, finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and businessman Sandile Zungu are vying for ANC chair position
Impact Oil & Gas wants further appraisal of wells as leaked reports show they could contain at least 3-billion barrels
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Brutal conditions are affecting everything from transport to food and energy production
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
MTN is looking into acquiring the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares, or a combination of cash and shares. The mobile operators have cautioned that the talks are at an early stage and that there is no guarantee that a deal will be struck. Business Day TV spoke to Dominic Cull, telecom lawyer and owner of Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions about the merits of a potential tie-up.
WATCH: Does potential MTN-Telkom tie-up have merit?
Business Day TV speaks to Dominic Cull, telecom lawyer and owner of Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions
