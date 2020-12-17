TOBY SHAPSHAK: Humans fared worse than tech in 2020
The work-from-home phenomenon caused surges in tech usage — and share prices — while e-commerce boomed
17 December 2020 - 05:00
In the end, it was Airbnb that finished 2020 with some good cheer for the tech industry. Though it was an economically crushing year for most of the world as people were forced to stay at home during the pandemic, it was a boom year for tech, telecommunications and social media firms.
Airbnb, so long a start-up darling, proved it could step up when its shares more than doubled on their first day of trading, giving it a $100bn valuation...
