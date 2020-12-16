Organisational ethics likely to remain high on the agenda after the pandemic

The statutory mandate only deals with the social responsibilities of companies as far as responsible corporate citizenship is concerned, covering various economic, social and environmental aspects the committee should monitor and report on. But organisational ethics is never mentioned either by name or even by implication.

When the fourth King Report on Corporate Governance for SA (King IV) was published in 2016, this omission of organisational ethics in the mandate of the social and ethics committee was addressed. It was recommended in King IV that the mandate of the committee should be expanded to also include oversight and reporting of organisational ethics.

It seems that this recommendation by King IV has been favourably received by these committees, as it was found in the Social and Ethics Committee Trend Survey that organisational ethics is one of the two matters receiving the most time and attention at committee meetings.

In contrast to the focus on employee safety and health, the focus on organisational ethics might not be a mere temporary flash in the pandemic pan. Why is this so? Well, the focus on organisational ethics started long before the pandemic. Already in 2012, when the statutory social and ethics committee became mandatory for certain categories of companies, there was a principle in King III of 2009 that recommended boards should ensure their organisational ethics is managed effectively.

Leading companies took this as a cue to expand the mandate of the social and ethics committee to also include the governance of organisational ethics. This expansion gained further momentum with the publication of King IV, and its explicit recommendation regarding the inclusion of organisational ethics in the mandate of the committee.

Furthermore, the pandemic is contributing to a deepened focus on ethics by highlighting a range of tough dilemmas that executives and professionals must come to terms with: who should be prioritised in the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and, soon, vaccines? If salary cuts or layoffs become inevitable, who should be first in the firing line?

The pandemic has also exposed many organisations to corruption and unscrupulous deals related to essential services and goods in the fight against the virus. Some organisations opted for a survival ethic of “bread first, morals later” that also resulted in unethical conduct being condoned in the name of survival. The media exposure ensured companies became more aware of these coronavirus-related ethical dilemmas and ethics risks, which lead to an increased focus on ethics in organisations.

Will this focus be maintained after the pandemic? It will, I think. Here is why. First, remote working (or working from home) is likely to be more than just a pandemic-related phenomenon and is expected to remain part of the future of work. This brings a wide range of ethical challenges for organisations.

These relate to issues such as abuse of company time, data and other resources for personal gain while working remotely; the impact of remote surveillance on staff trust and morale; and the protection of personal privacy and intellectual property in a digital environment that is prone to cyber-attacks and cyber-abuse.

One of the biggest challenges faced by organisations in the remote working dispensation is the maintenance and cultivation of an ethical culture. It is well known that proximity to the talk and walk of leaders, as well as informal conversations in the passage or at the coffee station, are important contributing factors in the cultivation of ethical culture. With remote working, both factors are severely diminished.

New and innovative ways for introducing staff to an ethical culture need to be experimented with in the years to come. Especially challenging in this regard is the socialisation of newcomers. Thus, it is likely that organisational ethics will remain high on the corporate agenda beyond the pandemic.

• Rossouw, an extraordinary professor in philosophy at Stellenbosch University, is CEO of The Ethics Institute.